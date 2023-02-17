Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gogo by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gogo Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

