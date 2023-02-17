Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 87,559 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,907.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,559 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,806.5% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,905.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 83,854 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,014.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,902.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

