Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

