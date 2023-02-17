Herald Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

