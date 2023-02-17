Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

