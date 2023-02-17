IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $44.07.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

