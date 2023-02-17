IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,160 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

