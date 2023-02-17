IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,539 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.81) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.73) to €17.10 ($18.39) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.56) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

