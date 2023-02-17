IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 286 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 216.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $68.96.

