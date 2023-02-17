IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,960 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $28.61 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

