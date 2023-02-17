IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 503 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 804,694 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,321,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 467,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 446,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 223,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 210,387 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

