IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 68 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $292.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also

