IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 939 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEF opened at $17.29 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.