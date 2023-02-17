IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 555 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

BFH stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $72.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.