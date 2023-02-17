IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 1,626.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of LMND opened at $17.28 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

