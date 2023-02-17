IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

