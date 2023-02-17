IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stem were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $30,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 102.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,312,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 664,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 27.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,696,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 368,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

STEM opened at $9.74 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

