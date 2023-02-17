IFP Advisors Inc Buys 10,947 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MFM opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.