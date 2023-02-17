IFP Advisors Inc Buys 199 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,803 shares of company stock worth $6,487,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.