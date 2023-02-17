IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,217 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 746.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $14.10 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

