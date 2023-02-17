IFP Advisors Inc Buys 816 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,810 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

