IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 276,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

