IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 645.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,011 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $50.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

