IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTV opened at $68.70 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.