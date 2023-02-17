IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

HTGC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 450.01%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

