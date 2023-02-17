IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $53.29 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

