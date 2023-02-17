IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

