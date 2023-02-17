IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,186 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kohl’s by 70.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kohl’s by 35.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of KSS opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

