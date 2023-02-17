IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.