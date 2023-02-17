IFP Advisors Inc Has $100,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.0 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.27.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.