IFP Advisors Inc Has $103,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR Stock Up 7.4 %

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.