IFP Advisors Inc Has $107,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after purchasing an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

