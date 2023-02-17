IFP Advisors Inc Has $109,000 Holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQRR opened at $55.58 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.