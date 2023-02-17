IFP Advisors Inc Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 6.8 %

Atlassian stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,221,169 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.