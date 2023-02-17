IFP Advisors Inc Has $111.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,000.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,847 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164,793 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,408.4% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,160.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,953.8% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,913.3% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

