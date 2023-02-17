IFP Advisors Inc Has $115,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 555,295 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

Vistra Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Further Reading

