IFP Advisors Inc Has $118,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

MPW opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.