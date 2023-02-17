IFP Advisors Inc Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

GNTX opened at $28.50 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

