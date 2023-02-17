IFP Advisors Inc Has $128,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 133,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

