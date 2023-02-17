IFP Advisors Inc Has $129,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

