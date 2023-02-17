IFP Advisors Inc Has $131,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 73.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.98) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

