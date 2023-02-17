IFP Advisors Inc Has $134,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

