IFP Advisors Inc Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 30.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

