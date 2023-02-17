IFP Advisors Inc Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,787,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 991,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 418,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.