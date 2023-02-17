IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

