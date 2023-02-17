IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.16) to GBX 585 ($7.10) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.

HSBC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

