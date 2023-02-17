IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,203,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after buying an additional 893,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 507,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MVF stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.