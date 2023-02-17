IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $109,000 Investment in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EAFD opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

