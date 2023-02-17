IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of FIGS opened at $9.27 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.67.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

