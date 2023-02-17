IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 144 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pool by 33.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Pool by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Pool by 41.0% in the second quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

